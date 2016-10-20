Mt. Hope man charged in attempted convenience store robbery
A Fayette County man is facing charges following an attempted robbery at convenience store on WV Route 16 in the Fayetteville area. Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies and local officers arrested Ralph Jennings Ward, III, 34, of Mount Hope for the attempted robbery at Ball's Grocery.
