5K race is part of Saturday's Bridge Day in Fayette County

All 200 spots are filled for Saturday's first ever running event across the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayette County, a 5K race Active Southern West Virginia is sponsoring in conjunction with Bridge Day. "We wanted to do this to highlight physical activity and promote being healthy and active during one of the largest festivals in West Virginia," said Melanie Seiler, executive director of Active Southern West Virginia, of the inaugural Bridge Day 5K.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.