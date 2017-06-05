Tennessee s Jewel, Cantria Williams

Tennessee s Jewel, Cantria Williams

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

A Where SheA a a s From: Cantria Williams was born in Fayetteville, TN and raised in Tennessee and Alabama. A a A'I can say my dad is perfect Virgo who is 6'7 from Alabama, and my mom is a busy Capricorn from Tennessee,A a ? she tells The Black Star News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heaven Leigh May 23 Mister 1
Dalton's fitness (Jan '16) May 20 healthy 15
where to go for fun May 19 visitor 1
Bigham homes???? Anyone else fed up with them??? (Feb '14) May 15 Sharkell 20
Coffee Shop (Jul '12) May 10 my observation 165
Krista Jean May 9 heff 2
oaks brooder Apr '17 bwebb 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Fayetteville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,584,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC