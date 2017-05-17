Tennessee woman loses 274lbs and learns to walk again
Milla Clark, 48, Fayetteville, Tennessee, documented her weight loss story on the TLC special, My 600lb Life: Where Are They Now? , after she appeared on the reality series last year. The widow, who lost her husband Elroy two months into filming, vowed to continue her weight loss journey to ensure that her five children, four of whom are adopted, wouldn't lose both of their parents, going from 751lbs to 477lbs in two years.
