New CEO sees bright future for MCGH -
Thomas Kidd is the new CEO at Macon County General Hospital and is ready to help make the community a better, and healthier, place to live. Kidd came to the hospital in June of 2004 as the chief financial officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Macon County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heaven Leigh
|May 23
|Mister
|1
|Dalton's fitness (Jan '16)
|May 20
|healthy
|15
|where to go for fun
|May 19
|visitor
|1
|Bigham homes???? Anyone else fed up with them??? (Feb '14)
|May 15
|Sharkell
|20
|Coffee Shop (Jul '12)
|May 10
|my observation
|165
|Krista Jean
|May 9
|heff
|2
|oaks brooder
|Apr '17
|bwebb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC