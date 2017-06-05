New CEO sees bright future for MCGH -

Thursday May 25

Thomas Kidd is the new CEO at Macon County General Hospital and is ready to help make the community a better, and healthier, place to live. Kidd came to the hospital in June of 2004 as the chief financial officer.

