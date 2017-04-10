Meet 100-year-old sweet Sue Malone

Meet 100-year-old sweet Sue Malone

Effervescent Sue Malone, who celebrated her 100th birthday Jan. 1, spent most of her life serving folks delicious home-cooked meals and made-from-scratch pies at restaurants she ran in Fayetteville, Murfreesboro and Nashville. KEN BECK As a girl growing up in Fayetteville, her friends called her Bert, but over the past few decades, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren have nicknamed her Mamaw.

