Goodman recalls Fayetteville-made air...

Goodman recalls Fayetteville-made air handlers because of shock hazards

The company says the products were made in Fayetteville, Tennessee and Houston, Texas, and there have been six instances where the air handlers remained powered when the disconnect handles were removed. The air handler is what circulates conditioned air throughout a building.

