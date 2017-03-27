Fayetteville police investigating Mon...

Fayetteville police investigating Monday night shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAAY

Fayetteville police said they received a call around 8 p.m. from a man walking on Amana Avenue who was armed. Police arrived on the scene to talk to the man and said they found a gun on the ground near him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Renea Morehead Mar 23 Been there 3
franke mfg. (May '11) Mar 22 Fred 82
meth head girl (Jan '15) Mar 18 Mad as HELL 89
Restaurant Mar 18 bubba 4
Waitress at the Chinese restaurant Mar 18 bubba 10
adult entertainment Mar 18 bubba 2
Talk of the Town Mar 9 Fred 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Fayetteville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,773 • Total comments across all topics: 279,880,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC