4 PETA protesters criticize Lincoln C...

4 PETA protesters criticize Lincoln County chicken farm conditions

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: WAAY

A few animal advocates are protesting in rainy conditions at the corner of Main Avenue and Market Street in Fayetteville, Tennessee. People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals is organizing the protest in response to the recent bird flu outbreak in Lincoln County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quarry Rocks 20 hr The Gardener 1
Restaurant Mar 4 Blah 3
Coffee Shop (Jul '12) Mar 3 phone checker 155
Lincoln County Road Superintendent Mar 2 Furious 3
franke mfg. (May '11) Mar 2 worried 80
Waitress at the Chinese restaurant Mar 1 be real 7
outside places to get married (Nov '13) Feb 20 alanna 8
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fayetteville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,925 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC