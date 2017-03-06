4 PETA protesters criticize Lincoln County chicken farm conditions
A few animal advocates are protesting in rainy conditions at the corner of Main Avenue and Market Street in Fayetteville, Tennessee. People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals is organizing the protest in response to the recent bird flu outbreak in Lincoln County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quarry Rocks
|20 hr
|The Gardener
|1
|Restaurant
|Mar 4
|Blah
|3
|Coffee Shop (Jul '12)
|Mar 3
|phone checker
|155
|Lincoln County Road Superintendent
|Mar 2
|Furious
|3
|franke mfg. (May '11)
|Mar 2
|worried
|80
|Waitress at the Chinese restaurant
|Mar 1
|be real
|7
|outside places to get married (Nov '13)
|Feb 20
|alanna
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC