Motlow State Community College is the...

Motlow State Community College is the fastest-growing college in Tennessee

Motlow State Community College remains the fastest-growing college in Tennessee, the fourth straight semester the college has earned that honor. Motlow is based in Moore County, but has satellite campuses in Smyrna, McMinnville and Fayetteville, and additional teaching locations in Shelbyville and Sparta.

