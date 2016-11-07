Hometown News Hits the Highway with a stop at Honey's restaurant in Fayetteville
It may be the most deliciously deceptive name in food in the Tennessee Valley -- the "slawburger." Created at Honey's restaurant in Fayetteville, Tennessee, the burger doesn't have coleslaw, rather a unique concoction of sweet relish and mustard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Krista Jean
|Dec 20
|porno
|1
|Is Brighton safe?
|Dec 18
|Paula
|1
|Others indicted on drug charges
|Dec 18
|Richard
|3
|Honeys Pool Room Workers
|Dec 18
|curious
|2
|franke mfg. (May '11)
|Dec 6
|employee23456
|79
|Renea Morehead
|Nov '16
|Good guy
|1
|Leadership
|Oct '16
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC