Hometown News Hits the Highway with a preview of Host of Christmas Past in Fayetteville

Nov 10, 2016

Now in its 24th year, the three day festival is described as a "Christmas themed street festival centered around historic Downtown Fayetteville, Tennessee," and touts shopping, food, live music, and even snow! A tour of homes decked to the, well, halls with Christmas decor is also an annual tradition during the weekend. This year there are five homes, and Theresa Brown - who is on the committee that oversees the tour - described it as "a Lincoln County tradition."

