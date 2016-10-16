Tennessee students collect school sup...

Tennessee students collect school supplies for flood affected schools

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 16, 2016 Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

The small community of Fayetteville, Tennessee is no stranger to natural disaster. In 2014, Lincoln County was devastated by a tornado and South Lincoln County Elementary School took a direct hit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Waitress at the Chinese restaurant 21 hr smitten 1
Krista Jean Dec 20 porno 1
Is Brighton safe? Dec 18 Paula 1
News Others indicted on drug charges Dec 18 Richard 3
Honeys Pool Room Workers Dec 18 curious 2
franke mfg. (May '11) Dec 6 employee23456 79
Renea Morehead Nov '16 Good guy 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Fayetteville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,197 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,386

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC