World War II transformed North Carolina

World War II transformed North Carolina

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

What event in North Carolina's modern history had the greatest impact in making our state what it is today? The creation of the Research Triangle Park? The development of a national banking and finance center in Charlotte? The Great Depression and Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal in the 1930s? The Civil Rights revolution? In his latest book, Julian Pleasants argues persuasively that World War II was that event. In "Home Front: North Carolina During World War II," Pleasants shows how the state, while suffering great losses of service men and women in the conflict and disruptions on the home front, nevertheless came out of the war a dramatically improved place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Dees as Mayor? May 12 linda easbury 1
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) May 12 Grrrrrr 672
Marinna Rollins is Dead and I'm not sorry May 9 SPC 5
corrupt cumberland coumty/ hope mills May 7 Linda Carol 1
Looking for a poker game with a lot of action May 2 Big tim 1
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Apr 28 A Hole 13
News Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ... Apr 27 Buh bye losers 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,197 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC