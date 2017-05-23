Victim is 'critical' after shooting i...

Victim is 'critical' after shooting in Fayetteville shopping center

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: WRAL.com

Around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 600 block of Raeford Road. While on the way to the scene, officers learned that two suspects were fleeing the area in a red Toyota Camry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want to join a MC (Nov '10) 15 hr Sig 108
Transgender Dating in Fayetteville (Dec '14) May 21 Lisa 18
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) May 17 JJ Barnes 674
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Dees as Mayor? May 12 linda easbury 1
Marinna Rollins is Dead and I'm not sorry May 9 SPC 5
corrupt cumberland coumty/ hope mills May 7 Linda Carol 1
Looking for a poker game with a lot of action May 2 Big tim 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Cumberland County was issued at May 23 at 10:36PM EDT

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,364 • Total comments across all topics: 281,235,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC