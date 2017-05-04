Veteran, soldier accused of killing PTSD dog will appear in court this month

An Army veteran from Maine who is accused of shooting her emotional support dog last month and posting a video on her Facebook page is due in court in North Carolina later this month to answer the charges. Marinna Rollins, 23, is scheduled to appear May 16 at the Cumberland County Courthouse in Fayetteville, North Carolina, along with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Jarren Heng.

