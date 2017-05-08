USO provides leadership program for service members
With one partner's eyes closed, the second led the other around the floor, using touch instead of voice to move as music played.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marinna Rollins is Dead and I'm not sorry
|15 hr
|SPC
|5
|corrupt cumberland coumty/ hope mills
|May 7
|Linda Carol
|1
|Looking for a poker game with a lot of action
|May 2
|Big tim
|1
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Apr 28
|A Hole
|13
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Apr 28
|A Hole
|671
|Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ...
|Apr 27
|Buh bye losers
|1
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Apr 23
|Brian Jeffrey
|40
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC