Tornado victim: Peeled roof a like bananaa -
The small town that sits at the westernmost point of Sampson was decimated in a matter of moments late Tuesday afternoon as a tornado bounced along N.C. 24 and into residential areas, ripping trees down, peeling roofs off several structures and throwing pink insulation from mobile homes everywhere. The population of the town likely tripled for several hours Tuesday as many came in from other parts of the county, and much further than that, to take videos and photos before leaving.
