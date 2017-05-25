Survivor US: 'Sassy' Sandra seeking a third success on 'Game Changers' series

Having already won Survivor US twice, Sandra Diaz-Twine is back for the third time in the latest series, which starts screening on Three on May 24. Sandra Diaz-Twine has already won US$1 million on the long-running reality series Survivor - twice. The Fayetteville, North Carolina resident is the only contestant to ever win the game two times, meaning she has outwitted, outplayed and outlasted numerous scheming opponents while being marooned on some tropical location for 39 days a season.

