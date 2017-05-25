SP Police Seek Assistance Identifying...

SP Police Seek Assistance Identifying Fraud Suspects

The Southern Pines Police Department is asking the community to help identify a pair of suspects in connection with credit card fraud. Police say a man and woman used a stolen credit card to purchase items on May 6 at Target in Fayetteville and a Lowes Home Improvement store in Sanford.

