Ralph Evangelous signing off on LEAD
Wilmington police, the District Attorney's office and agencies that work with overcoming addictions, signed a joint memorandum to implement a new program. "It allows us to try to get the treatment option out there quickly, rather than incarcerate for minor, low level crimes," Police Chief Ralph Evangelous said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|May 17
|JJ Barnes
|674
|Do you approve of Eddie Dees as Mayor?
|May 12
|linda easbury
|1
|Marinna Rollins is Dead and I'm not sorry
|May 9
|SPC
|5
|corrupt cumberland coumty/ hope mills
|May 7
|Linda Carol
|1
|Looking for a poker game with a lot of action
|May 2
|Big tim
|1
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Apr 28
|A Hole
|13
|Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ...
|Apr 27
|Buh bye losers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC