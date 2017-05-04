Probe of North Carolina congressman ends without charges
Federal investigators closed a two-year investigation into U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger's dealings with his family's business without filing charges. Lia Bantavani, a spokeswoman for western North Carolina's top federal prosecutor, said in an email Thursday that the Justice Department has ended its investigation.
