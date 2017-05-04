Powwow putting its best foot forward

Breana Certain, of the Shinnecock Tribe in New York, and Derek Hopkins, a member of the Meherrin Tribe and resident of Fayetteville, dance every year at the Lumbee Tribe's spring powwow. Dancers from several different American Indian tribes performed at the Lumbee Tribe's annual Dance of the Spring Moon on Sunday.

