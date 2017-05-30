Police: Kids caused $42k worth of damage to Fayetteville shopping center
Police said the two boys were caught on surveillance video walking behind the Bordeaux Shopping Center in the 1800 block of Owen Drive at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said the boys gained access to the roof of the building and destroyed several HVAC systems, refrigeration systems, CO2 tanks and breaker boxes.
