Police: Kids caused $42k worth of damage to Fayetteville shopping center

Thursday May 25 Read more: WRAL.com

Police said the two boys were caught on surveillance video walking behind the Bordeaux Shopping Center in the 1800 block of Owen Drive at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said the boys gained access to the roof of the building and destroyed several HVAC systems, refrigeration systems, CO2 tanks and breaker boxes.

