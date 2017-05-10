Police: In mixup, children served alcohol at Fayetteville Applebee's
The family said the drinks were supposed to be "virgin." McKenneth Kirkman Sr., of Fayetteville, said he took his family to eat at Applebee's, at 5225 Ramsey St., to celebrate Mother's Day and a family birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Eddie Dees as Mayor?
|May 12
|linda easbury
|1
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|May 12
|Grrrrrr
|672
|Marinna Rollins is Dead and I'm not sorry
|May 9
|SPC
|5
|corrupt cumberland coumty/ hope mills
|May 7
|Linda Carol
|1
|Looking for a poker game with a lot of action
|May 2
|Big tim
|1
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Apr 28
|A Hole
|13
|Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ...
|Apr 27
|Buh bye losers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC