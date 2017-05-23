Pint-size hero -

Pint-size hero -

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Sampson Independent

Kaylin Jones was presented the Commendation of Heroism by the City of Fayetteville for her heroic efforts when she saved her mother's life by calling for emergency help. The quick thinking of a local six-year-old girl not only saved her mother's life, but has earned her recognition from government officials and emergency service personnel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want to join a MC (Nov '10) Tue Sig 108
Transgender Dating in Fayetteville (Dec '14) May 21 Lisa 18
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) May 17 JJ Barnes 674
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Dees as Mayor? May 12 linda easbury 1
Marinna Rollins is Dead and I'm not sorry May 9 SPC 5
corrupt cumberland coumty/ hope mills May 7 Linda Carol 1
Looking for a poker game with a lot of action May 2 Big tim 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Cumberland County was issued at May 24 at 3:45PM EDT

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,786 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC