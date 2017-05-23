Pint-size hero -
Kaylin Jones was presented the Commendation of Heroism by the City of Fayetteville for her heroic efforts when she saved her mother's life by calling for emergency help. The quick thinking of a local six-year-old girl not only saved her mother's life, but has earned her recognition from government officials and emergency service personnel.
