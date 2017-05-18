Phoenix serial killings suspect left ...

Phoenix serial killings suspect left behind shell casings

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

"I am hopeful that he will clarify for the American people recent events that have been broadly reported in the media," Burr said. - A juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car on Raeford Road in Fayetteville and is listed in critical condition at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) May 17 JJ Barnes 674
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Dees as Mayor? May 12 linda easbury 1
Marinna Rollins is Dead and I'm not sorry May 9 SPC 5
corrupt cumberland coumty/ hope mills May 7 Linda Carol 1
Looking for a poker game with a lot of action May 2 Big tim 1
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Apr 28 A Hole 13
News Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ... Apr 27 Buh bye losers 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,771 • Total comments across all topics: 281,152,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC