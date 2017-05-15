Museum To Pay Tribute To Special Oper...

Museum To Pay Tribute To Special Operations K-9 Warrior Dogs

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Daily Caller

This photograph taken on July 24, 2011 shows Britt, a 6-year old German Shepherd and handler US Army Sergeant Brian Malbrough of US Forces Afghanistan K-9 unit on a patrol mission with troops from 1st Battalion 67th Armoured Regiment, Task Force Dealers in Arghandab district. Britt who has a rank of Staff Sergeant is trained as an attack dog and to detect bombs and improvised explosive devices .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Dees as Mayor? May 12 linda easbury 1
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) May 12 Grrrrrr 672
Marinna Rollins is Dead and I'm not sorry May 9 SPC 5
corrupt cumberland coumty/ hope mills May 7 Linda Carol 1
Looking for a poker game with a lot of action May 2 Big tim 1
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Apr 28 A Hole 13
News Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ... Apr 27 Buh bye losers 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,145 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC