Museum To Pay Tribute To Special Operations K-9 Warrior Dogs

This photograph taken on July 24, 2011 shows Britt, a 6-year old German Shepherd and handler US Army Sergeant Brian Malbrough of US Forces Afghanistan K-9 unit on a patrol mission with troops from 1st Battalion 67th Armoured Regiment, Task Force Dealers in Arghandab district. Britt who has a rank of Staff Sergeant is trained as an attack dog and to detect bombs and improvised explosive devices .

