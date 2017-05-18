Mom catches young sons teaming up to open fridge lock

Teamwork makes the dream work! Mom catches her five-year-old son using younger brother as a step stool to break open fridge lock Ashley Warner of Fayetteville, North Carolina caught her two young sons teaming up to break open the fridge lock in an adorable heist After a few false starts, Dawson, five, can be seen stepping up onto Royce's back and successfully snapping the lock open Ashley Warner of Fayetteville, North Carolina, said sons Dawson, five, and Royce, two, had no idea she was filming their shenanigans. The 50-second clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows the crafty five-year-old instructing his brother how best to position himself on his hands and knees to give him the necessary leverage to reach the lock.

