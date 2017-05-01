Man stole Budweiser, Newport cigarettes in Fayetteville gas station burglary, police say
Just after midnight, the man threw a large landscaping brick through the glass door of the Exxon gas station located at 5631 Yadkin Road, according to Fayetteville police. Anyone with information about the burglary or the identity of the suspect should call Det.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a poker game with a lot of action
|Tue
|Big tim
|1
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Apr 28
|A Hole
|13
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Apr 28
|A Hole
|671
|Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ...
|Apr 27
|Buh bye losers
|1
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Apr 23
|Brian Jeffrey
|40
|Carjacking earns pair prison -
|Apr 21
|@Real Kelly
|1
|AAA Fence Co. (Mar '10)
|Apr 15
|Coronada
|54
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC