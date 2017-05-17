LEAD program exchanges handcuffs for help
Several agencies in the Cape Fear region are working together to address the opioid epidemic in North Carolina. New data shows there were more than 1,100 opiate-related deaths in North Carolina in 2015, a 73 percent increase from 2005.
