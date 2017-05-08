'L&HH's Cardi B Pregnant With First Child With Offset - Report
Congrats? Cardi B is allegedly pregnant, according to a shocking new report on May 8! And, her rumored boyfriend, rapper, Offset may be the father! See the photos of her alleged baby bump! Cardi B , 24, and Migos rapper, Offset , 22, [aka, Kiari Cephus ], may be parents! Cardi, who performed in Fayetteville, NC over the May 6 weekend, reportedly had a baby bump! CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS HERE . During her wild shows, Cardi's security team was allegedly given strict orders that no one was allowed to smoke weed, cigarettes, or Black & Milds near her, according to MediaTakeOut .
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Eddie Dees as Mayor?
|9 hr
|linda easbury
|1
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|9 hr
|Grrrrrr
|672
|Marinna Rollins is Dead and I'm not sorry
|May 9
|SPC
|5
|corrupt cumberland coumty/ hope mills
|May 7
|Linda Carol
|1
|Looking for a poker game with a lot of action
|May 2
|Big tim
|1
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Apr 28
|A Hole
|13
|Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ...
|Apr 27
|Buh bye losers
|1
