'L&HH's Cardi B Pregnant With First Child With Offset - Report

Congrats? Cardi B is allegedly pregnant, according to a shocking new report on May 8! And, her rumored boyfriend, rapper, Offset may be the father! See the photos of her alleged baby bump! Cardi B , 24, and Migos rapper, Offset , 22, [aka, Kiari Cephus ], may be parents! Cardi, who performed in Fayetteville, NC over the May 6 weekend, reportedly had a baby bump! CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS HERE . During her wild shows, Cardi's security team was allegedly given strict orders that no one was allowed to smoke weed, cigarettes, or Black & Milds near her, according to MediaTakeOut .

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.