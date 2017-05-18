Interracial Marriages Are On the Rise

Interracial Marriages Are On the Rise

When it comes to finding, choosing, and marrying your forever partner, having the same race and ethnicity appears to be less important today than in previous generations. The Pew Research Center released new analysis of 2011-2015 US Census Bureau data which suggests that 17% of new marriages these days are between individuals of different races or ethnicities.

