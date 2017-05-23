Grand jury doesn't indict officer for fatally shooting teen
"I am hopeful that he will clarify for the American people recent events that have been broadly reported in the media," Burr said. - A juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car on Raeford Road in Fayetteville and is listed in critical condition at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to join a MC (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Sig
|108
|Transgender Dating in Fayetteville (Dec '14)
|May 21
|Lisa
|18
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|May 17
|JJ Barnes
|674
|Do you approve of Eddie Dees as Mayor?
|May 12
|linda easbury
|1
|Marinna Rollins is Dead and I'm not sorry
|May 9
|SPC
|5
|corrupt cumberland coumty/ hope mills
|May 7
|Linda Carol
|1
|Looking for a poker game with a lot of action
|May 2
|Big tim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC