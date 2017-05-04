Fayetteville veteran accused of killi...

Fayetteville veteran accused of killing service dog found dead in home

Read more: WRAL.com

Marinna Rollins, 22, was found by friends in her home in the 6600 block of Netherfield Place at about 3 a.m. Police confirm her death was a suicide. Rollins and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Jarren Heng, were charged with animal cruelty and conspiracy last month in connection with the death of Rollins' emotional support dog.

