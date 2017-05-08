Fayetteville girl's killer wants conv...

Fayetteville girl's killer wants conviction, death sentence overturned

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: WRAL.com

Lawyers for Mario Andrette McNeill, 36, argued to the state Supreme Court that his conviction and sentence should be thrown out because his original attorneys violated attorney-client privilege and provided ineffective counsel by telling authorities where they could find the body of Shaniya Davis and that the information came directly from McNeill. The girl's body was found in a kudzu patch off N.C. Highway 87 near the Lee-Harnett county line on Nov. 16, 2009, six days after her mother, Antoinette Nicole Davis, reported her missing from their mobile home on Sleepy Hollow Drive in Fayetteville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marinna Rollins is Dead and I'm not sorry 6 hr SPC 5
corrupt cumberland coumty/ hope mills Sun Linda Carol 1
Looking for a poker game with a lot of action May 2 Big tim 1
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Apr 28 A Hole 13
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Apr 28 A Hole 671
News Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ... Apr 27 Buh bye losers 1
why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10) Apr 23 Brian Jeffrey 40
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,551 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC