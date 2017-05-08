Fayetteville girl's killer wants conviction, death sentence overturned
Lawyers for Mario Andrette McNeill, 36, argued to the state Supreme Court that his conviction and sentence should be thrown out because his original attorneys violated attorney-client privilege and provided ineffective counsel by telling authorities where they could find the body of Shaniya Davis and that the information came directly from McNeill. The girl's body was found in a kudzu patch off N.C. Highway 87 near the Lee-Harnett county line on Nov. 16, 2009, six days after her mother, Antoinette Nicole Davis, reported her missing from their mobile home on Sleepy Hollow Drive in Fayetteville.
