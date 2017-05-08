Ex-soldier charged in NC dog's shooting found dead in home, police say
One of two people who were charged with shooting and killing a dog last month in Fayetteville has died, police say. Marinna Rollins, 23, and Jarren Heng, 25, each faced a felony charge of cruelty to animals after a dog was shot five times in an incident caught on video.
