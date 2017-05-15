County churches hosting family and friends day on Sunday
Daily Journal Three wooden crosses sit beside the church bell outside of Philadelphia United Methodist Church on Philadelphia Drive in Rockingham. The church was first organized in 1869 with the current sanctuary built May 24, 1987.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Eddie Dees as Mayor?
|May 12
|linda easbury
|1
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|May 12
|Grrrrrr
|672
|Marinna Rollins is Dead and I'm not sorry
|May 9
|SPC
|5
|corrupt cumberland coumty/ hope mills
|May 7
|Linda Carol
|1
|Looking for a poker game with a lot of action
|May 2
|Big tim
|1
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Apr 28
|A Hole
|13
|Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ...
|Apr 27
|Buh bye losers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC