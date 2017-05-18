Children served alcoholic drinks at A...

Children served alcoholic drinks at Applebee's

Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks. FAYETTEVILLE, NC A North Carolina family says their meal at Applebee's ended with a trip to the hospital after they ordered virgin daiquiris but ended up with alcoholic drinks instead.

Fayetteville, NC

