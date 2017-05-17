Blue Cross lays off 165 North Carolin...

Blue Cross lays off 165 North Carolina customer service reps

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) 23 hr JJ Barnes 674
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Dees as Mayor? May 12 linda easbury 1
Marinna Rollins is Dead and I'm not sorry May 9 SPC 5
corrupt cumberland coumty/ hope mills May 7 Linda Carol 1
Looking for a poker game with a lot of action May 2 Big tim 1
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Apr 28 A Hole 13
News Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ... Apr 27 Buh bye losers 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,176 • Total comments across all topics: 281,099,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC