Army Veteran Accused of Shooting Her PTSD Service Dog Found Dead as Authorities Investigate Suicide
An Army veteran accused of fatally shooting the service dog she was given for her post-traumatic stress disorder was found dead on Sunday in what authorities are investigating as a suicide, according to multiple reports. The body of Marinna Rollins, 23, was found in her Fayetteville, North Carolina, apartment by friends, who then called police, Fayetteville Police Lt.
