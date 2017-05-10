Army veteran accused in dog death found dead in North Carolina
An Army veteran accused of killing her dog in North Carolina was found dead early Sunday and police are investigating the death as a possible suicide. Marinna Rollins, 23, was out on bail for animal cruelty charges filed in Cumberland County Sheriff's Office in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marinna Rollins is Dead and I'm not sorry
|Tue
|SPC
|5
|corrupt cumberland coumty/ hope mills
|May 7
|Linda Carol
|1
|Looking for a poker game with a lot of action
|May 2
|Big tim
|1
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Apr 28
|A Hole
|13
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Apr 28
|A Hole
|671
|Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ...
|Apr 27
|Buh bye losers
|1
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Apr 23
|Brian Jeffrey
|40
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC