692 finish UNCP on a high - 5:24 pm updated:
These graduates listen on Saturday morning as they and hundreds of fellow classmates at UNCP received their diplomas. There was a ceremony Friday night for graduate students, and Saturday morning for undergrads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|corrupt cumberland coumty/ hope mills
|14 hr
|Linda Carol
|1
|Looking for a poker game with a lot of action
|May 2
|Big tim
|1
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Apr 28
|A Hole
|13
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Apr 28
|A Hole
|671
|Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ...
|Apr 27
|Buh bye losers
|1
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Apr 23
|Brian Jeffrey
|40
|Carjacking earns pair prison -
|Apr 21
|@Real Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC