66-year-old Fayetteville woman attack...

66-year-old Fayetteville woman attacked by pit bulls; dog owner cited

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: WRAL.com

Amanda Bellamy Mceachern, of 5005 Higgins St., said that she was in her backyard with friends when neighbor Jeannet Ortiz, of 5003 Higgins St., opened her door and two pit bulls ran out. According to an incident report, Mceachern said that a brown pit bull lunged at her and bit her arm before she blacked out due to the severity of the pain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a poker game with a lot of action May 2 Big tim 1
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Apr 28 A Hole 13
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Apr 28 A Hole 671
News Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ... Apr 27 Buh bye losers 1
why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10) Apr 23 Brian Jeffrey 40
News Carjacking earns pair prison - Apr 21 @Real Kelly 1
AAA Fence Co. (Mar '10) Apr 15 Coronada 54
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,539 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC