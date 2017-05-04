66-year-old Fayetteville woman attacked by pit bulls; dog owner cited

Amanda Bellamy Mceachern, of 5005 Higgins St., said that she was in her backyard with friends when neighbor Jeannet Ortiz, of 5003 Higgins St., opened her door and two pit bulls ran out. According to an incident report, Mceachern said that a brown pit bull lunged at her and bit her arm before she blacked out due to the severity of the pain.

