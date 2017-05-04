1 dead in two-vehicle wreck at Fayetteville intersection
Fayetteville officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of Cliffdale Road and Prestige Boulevard. Police said a Buick LeSabre was making a left turn from Prestige Boulevard onto Cliffdale Road while a Cadillac Escalade was traveling on Cliffdale Road.
