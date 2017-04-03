Woman charged with attempted murder in Fayetteville stabbing

Fayetteville police said three people who knew each other were at a home in the 200 block of Harrison Street just before 9 a.m. when Verinique Franchesca Fuelto pulled out a knife during an altercation and stabbed two victims multiple times. The victims, identified as Omar Smith, 31, and Tanisha Hall, 32, were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition Monday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.