Veteran, soldier boyfriend accused of shooting, killing therapy dog...
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ...
|9 hr
|Buh bye losers
|1
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Apr 23
|Brian Jeffrey
|40
|Carjacking earns pair prison -
|Apr 21
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Apr 21
|Jocelyn
|12
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Apr 21
|Reaper
|668
|AAA Fence Co. (Mar '10)
|Apr 15
|Coronada
|54
|Bill Gilbert
|Apr 3
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC