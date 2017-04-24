Turning tide on abuse -
Members of the Sampson County Substance Abuse Coalition are hosting a community drug summit to help educate the public on the dangers of substance abuse. A medicine drop box is located at the Clinton Police Department for the disposal of unused or expired medication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Sun
|Brian Jeffrey
|40
|Carjacking earns pair prison -
|Apr 21
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Apr 21
|Jocelyn
|12
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Apr 21
|Reaper
|668
|AAA Fence Co. (Mar '10)
|Apr 15
|Coronada
|54
|Bill Gilbert
|Apr 3
|Wondering
|1
|jimbooooy (Jun '15)
|Apr 3
|BobKloo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC