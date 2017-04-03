Third arrest made in Fayetteville sho...

Third arrest made in Fayetteville shooting death

Monday

Robert Michael Linton, 28, of the 6600 block of Clooney Street, was extradited to North Carolina over the weekend and now faces a first-degree murder charge in the Oct. 16 death of Karlos Bembury. Bembury, 42, was found shot to death inside a home in the 5000 block of Blayne Drive, and police said the shooting occurred during a home invasion.

