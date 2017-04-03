Third arrest made in Fayetteville shooting death
Robert Michael Linton, 28, of the 6600 block of Clooney Street, was extradited to North Carolina over the weekend and now faces a first-degree murder charge in the Oct. 16 death of Karlos Bembury. Bembury, 42, was found shot to death inside a home in the 5000 block of Blayne Drive, and police said the shooting occurred during a home invasion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Gilbert
|19 hr
|Wondering
|1
|jimbooooy (Jun '15)
|22 hr
|BobKloo
|2
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Apr 2
|JohnQ
|660
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Mar 29
|Pride
|11
|Youth Development
|Mar 25
|Friends B Family ...
|2
|White Women in Fayetteville (Jun '10)
|Mar 22
|Rock
|34
|Need Your Help Finding Stephanie
|Mar 14
|birdman89
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC