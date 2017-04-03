Third arrest made in Fayetteville shooting death

Robert Michael Linton, 28, of the 6600 block of Clooney Street, was extradited to North Carolina over the weekend and now faces a first-degree murder charge in the Oct. 16 death of Karlos Bembury. Bembury, 42, was found shot to death inside a home in the 5000 block of Blayne Drive, and police said the shooting occurred during a home invasion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.