The Un-Perk: Some Federal Executives Have to Buy Their Own Business Cards

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Government Executive

Americans weary of federal overspending may have been surprised on March 19 to hear Trump administration budget director Mick Mulvaney tell a television audience that employees of the Office of Management and Budget have to pony up their own money to pay for business cards. "I don't have a business card to give to you today," Mulvaney told CBS News "Face the Nation" host John Dickerson in response to a question about proposed budget cuts in social spending.

